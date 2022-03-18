Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.38.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

