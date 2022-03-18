Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. US Foods posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King began coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

USFD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,891. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

