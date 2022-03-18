Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.