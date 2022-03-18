Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

