Zacks: Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $65.54. 9,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.