Zacks: Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $65.54. 9,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

