Zacks: Brokerages Expect Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portland General Electric’s earnings. Portland General Electric posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Portland General Electric.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.93. 1,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

