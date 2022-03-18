Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to report sales of $65.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $41.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $345.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.60 million to $376.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $24.74 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $21,387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 856,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 174,290 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

