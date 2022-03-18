Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.40 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

