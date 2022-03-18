Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 630 ($8.19) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.36) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 294,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pearson by 2,690.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

