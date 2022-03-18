Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Sell

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.26) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.50) to GBX 2,897 ($37.67) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.21) to GBX 2,650 ($34.46) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.47) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

PSMMY opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

