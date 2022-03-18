Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

HROW opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

