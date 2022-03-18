Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Sell

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

IMBBY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 78,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

