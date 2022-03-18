Zacks Investment Research Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $525.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

