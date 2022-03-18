Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.