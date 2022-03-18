Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE KW opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

