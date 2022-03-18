Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORAN. Argus cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Orange stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 45.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Orange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

