Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Buy

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venus Concept (Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.