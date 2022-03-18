Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Buy

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.18.
About Venus Concept (Get Rating)
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
