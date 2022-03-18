Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 3.31%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZEPP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. 1,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,461. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zepp Health by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zepp Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zepp Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.