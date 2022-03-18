Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives $11.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ZH stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,638,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -4.05. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zhihu by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,690 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 635,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zhihu by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 424,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zhihu by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

