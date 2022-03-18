Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.95. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. Analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

