$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

