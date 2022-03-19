-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 213,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,287. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.