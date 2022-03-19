$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDT. TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

