$0.12 EPS Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $5,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €17.76 ($19.52) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.07).

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.