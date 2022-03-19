$0.29 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.