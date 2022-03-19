$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUP. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,300. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $931.44 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.