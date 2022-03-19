$0.38 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.33. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 51,526,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,897,222. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

