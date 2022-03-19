$0.79 EPS Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 88,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,464. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

