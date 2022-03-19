$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Radian Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 8,091,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

