$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $829.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ArcBest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

