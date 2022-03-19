$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.