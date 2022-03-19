1,241 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Ardent Capital Management Inc.

Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.74 on Friday, hitting $271.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

