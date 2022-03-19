$135.88 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $554.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,688.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,721,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

