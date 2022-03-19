$145.58 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will report $145.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $146.46 million. Alteryx posted sales of $118.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $716.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $719.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $847.41 million, with estimates ranging from $781.91 million to $883.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.25. 995,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,232. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

