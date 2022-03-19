$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will report $16.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $77.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.51 million, with estimates ranging from $86.32 million to $100.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 124,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $312,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,692 shares of company stock worth $1,866,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

