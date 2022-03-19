180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TURN opened at $6.78 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 15,178 shares of company stock worth $107,799 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.