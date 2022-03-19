180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TURN opened at $6.78 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 15,178 shares of company stock worth $107,799 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

