1,858 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

