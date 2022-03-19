1,903 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.
In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
