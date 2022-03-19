$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will report $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

