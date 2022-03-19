$207.80 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will report sales of $207.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $185.62 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Leslie’s by 78.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Leslie’s by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.50. 2,996,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,881. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

