21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.44. 304,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,211,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $943.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
