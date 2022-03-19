21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.44. 304,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,211,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $943.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 310.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

