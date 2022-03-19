22,137 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 2,520,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In other news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

