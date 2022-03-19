26,320 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,600,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,400. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

