$295.98 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $295.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.16 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $276.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 410,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In related news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 693.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 187,231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $7,682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 134,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

