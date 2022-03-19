3,320 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 669,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after buying an additional 261,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $205.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $179.46 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

