$4.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $4.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $19.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.75 to $19.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $21.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $21.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,386,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $142.67. 546,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,429. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.