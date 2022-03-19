$405.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRKGet Rating) will post sales of $405.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $340.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.