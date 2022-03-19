$405.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will post sales of $405.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $340.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

