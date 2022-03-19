$41.81 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) will report $41.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.86 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $31.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $207.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $210.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.48 million, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $287.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,877. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $898,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $5,503,451. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

