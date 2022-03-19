41,135 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,871,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,850,172. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

