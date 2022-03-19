$427.00 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $427.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the lowest is $422.09 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $391.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,504,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $12.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.15. The company had a trading volume of 430,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,129. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $304.07 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

