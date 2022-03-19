43,912 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.